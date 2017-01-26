State cracks down on doctors prescribing addictive medications

The state has been closely monitoring doctors writing prescriptions to crack down on people becoming addicted.

They have been using system tracking to see where and when patients are getting narcotics.

The information is available to prescribers when they are treating a patient, and law enforcement statewide when conducting drug related investigations.

With less people getting their hands on narcotics, the state is hoping it should translate to less people becoming addicted.

A decrease of 162 million doses prescribed during a four-year period is a large number of less medications.

This way, they can't shop around for doctors, hoping for more medicine.

Walter Wehenkel from Unison Behavioral Health, who works with people addicted, says while it's great these doctors aren't as freely writing prescriptions for highly addictive medicine, there is another side.

"With a person that is already on it, if we don't do something to help that individual to taper them off of it, if we just straight cut them off, we are kind of setting that person up potentially for a future addiction for future problems,” said Wehenkel.

Wehenkel says this is the best way to stop this epidemic right at the root of the issue.

He says it is important for patients when prescribed with these highly addictive medicines to follow the doctor’s orders, and he advises medicines to be disposed properly right away.

This way the patient and others aren't tempted.

