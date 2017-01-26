One person injured in south Toledo crash, Anthony Wayne Trail closed

One person was injured in a crash in south Toledo Thursday night.

It happened on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Glendale Avenue.

According to WTOL crew at the scene, a vehicle collided into the back of a semi truck.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Officials closed part of the Trail while crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

