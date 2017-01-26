Four Bowling Green basketball players suspended

Four members of the Bowling Green men’s basketball team have been suspended for one game for violation of team rules.

A source tells us that Ismail Ali, Zack Denny, Antwon Lillard and Rasheed Worrell will all miss Saturday’s home game against Ohio University.



A University spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement: “Four players have been suspended for failure to live up to the standards of the program.”



Denny is the team’s leading scorer at 12.3 points per game.

He, along with Ali and Lillard, are all starters. Worrell is averaging over 14 minutes a game off the bench.

