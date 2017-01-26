Napoleon teacher indicted on sex charges involving three female students

A Henry County grand jury indicted an 8th grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School in Napoleon on twelve different sex-related charges on Thursday.

Brian Kressbach, 28, was charged with sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Henry County prosecutor, the charges stem from activity with three female students at the school.

Kressbach has been at St. Paul Lutheran School for four years.

He worked as a 6th, 7th and 8th grade math teacher, PE teacher and was the 8th grade homeroom teacher.

According to a statement from St. Paul Lutheran, as soon as they became aware of the investigation, Kressbach was immediately removed from the classroom and was put on indefinite leave.

The school also says they secured the services of a counselor who will continue to be made available to students.

In addition, Anna the Comfort Dog from Trinity Lutheran in Toledo visited the classrooms and will be at a service on Sunday morning.

Kressbach is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

