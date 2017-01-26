Athlete of the Week: Steve Taylor Jr.

In sports, any road win can be considered a road win.

Tuesday night, the Toledo Rockets rebounded from a 10-point deficit to beat a tough Ohio University team in Athens.

Steve Taylor Jr. led Rockets in the victory with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

"It felt good to have a game like that. Any time I have a game like that, it feels good," Taylor said. "The main focus is getting the win and the making sure the team's together."

Taylor originally played for Marquette, but he transferred to Toledo in 2015. Due to NCAA rules, he was forced to sit out the 2015-2016 season.

This year, Taylor is a senior and a major contributor for the Rockets.

Taylor's coach, Tod Kowalczyk, said his performance against the Bobcats showed how important Taylor is to the Rockets' success.

"I thought in the second half, in particular, he really trusted his half-hook and was very, very aggressive on the offensive end," Kowalczyk said. "Offensively, he played to his strengths."

Taylor and Rockets will face Northern Illinois at Savage Arena Saturday at 2 p.m.

