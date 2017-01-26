Jamaican bobsled team visits St. Francis

Jamaica's bobsled team stopped by St. Francis de Sales High School as a part of a long North American tour Thursday.

The visit was coordinated by St. Francis president Fr. Geoff Rose, who did mission work in Jamaica for 15 years.

The members of the team have to pay their way to train and compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

They are on traveling to Canada for train for the Games.

The famous story of the Jamaican bobsled team in 1988 was told through the 1993 Disney film 'Cool Runnings.'

The movie tells the story of the team that, against all odds, qualified for the 1988 Olympics.

Nearly 30 years later, Jamaica is still working to get over some of those same hurdles.

As you can imagine, the winter sports budget in Jamaica is thin.

"Sleepless nights, we're all over the place. Trying to get some funding because we're low in funding. So we have to play our part. No matter how difficult it may be, we have to go out there and get it," said Kemari Stewart, a rookie on the team.

The main goal for this Jamaican team is to create their own legacy.

Also, Disney owns the rights to 'Cool Runnings II.' However, that story has yet to be written.



