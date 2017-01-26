Habitat for Humanity in Hancock County to receive grant money

Hancock County was recently awarded an Ohio Community Housing Impact and Preservation, or CHIP, gr ant.

The Habitat for Humanity is a cause that can always use a little extra help.

In Hancock County, they're receiving help from the county.

Local entities applied at the county level for portions of that money.

The Findlay-Hancock County Habitat for Humanity was approved for two rounds of $20,000 to go towards two new home buildings this year.

Wendy McCormick, Executive Director of the Findlay Hancock County Habitat for Humanity says the total cost of a new home build is $100,000, so this injection of funds should help get their next projects started faster.

"Having $20,000 in advance towards the $100,000 cost it takes to build a home, it's immense. And it will go so far, and it will allow us to leverage other gifts from our amazing donors so we can make sure the homes get built for families," said McCormick.

The family interview process has just begun for the two home building projects that the gr ant money will go toward.

