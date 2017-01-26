Toledo Fire remembers two firefighters killed 3 years ago today

Three years ago today, firefighters Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machcinski were killed in a suspected arson fire in North Toledo.

Their memories live on in quiet but visible ways.

Thursday afternoon, pictures released by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department showed the new class of recruits learning two important lessons.

They were visiting Toledo Memorial Park to learn about the 9/11 memorial there and they were also learning about how they're connected to Machcinski and Dickman.

“The deputy Chief of training, Chief Karen Marquardt, addressed them and talked a little about the day and what happened that day. I talked about moving forward,” said Chief Luis Santiago.

The recruits listened to what they were saying.

The chief added, “We have lost two family members, though three years ago, they are family members and family members that most of them didn't know but to help out things in perspective of where they fit in the family and where Stephen and Jamie fit in the family.”

Black bands of mourning were worn across fire department badges today as the chief said it was a day of reflection and respect for the job and the two firefighters that they lost.

At the fire scene on North Huron and Magnolia, someone left a bouquet of red roses. Even though no public events were scheduled to remember them, what happened there will soon be made public in full detail.

That's when the trial of Ray Abou Arab could finally begin.



His trial on aggravated arson and aggravated murder charges was just rescheduled for April.

Chief Santiago says there can't be closure without it.

“And I know there will be a day when we can talk about it freely and fully but it's not today,” said Chief Santiago.

When asked how important it is to get justice for the firefighters.

“Oh, I think for anything like this obviously to us it's very important. We believe certain things and we believe the process will go a certain way,” said Chief Santiago.

The Chief said firefighters will be in the courtroom when the trial begins, just like they have done for all of the court hearings so far.

