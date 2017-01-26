Two Sunoco gas stations robbed overnight

Police are looking into two robberies that occurred at two Toledo Sunoco stations.

At the Miami station, the suspect entered the store with wearing a Spider-Man mask. The subject, armed with a gun, demanded the clerk to open the register.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Bancroft Sunoco a man claimed he had a gun in his pocket got away with about $200 from a register.

Both thieves ran way with what was inside.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111

