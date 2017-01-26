Federal judge rejects Ohio lethal injection process

A new lethal injection process for Ohio was rejected Thursday by a Federal judge.

Magistrate Judge Michael Merz declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

The ruling followed a weeklong hearing over the three-drug method Ohio planned to use on a death row inmate Ronald Phillips.

Merz also barred the state from using drugs that paralyze inmates and stop their hearts.

Phillips’ lawyers argued the method is worse than a similar procedure used years ago.

The state defended the new process as constitutional and said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year paved the way for its use.

Phillips execution would have been the first in the state since January 2014.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.