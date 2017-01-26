Gas pump skimmer found in Lucas County

The Lucas County Auditor announced the location of a gas pump “skimmer” Thursday at a press conference.

Police found the skimmer at the Shell gas station in Maumee on Dussel Road. The county auditor is unsure of how long the skimmer was there.

The card skimmer is the second that has been discovered in Lucas County.

Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez’s Weights and Measures personnel inspect gas pumps in the county regularly to ensure they are working properly.

Since October 2015, 30 skimmers were reported in southwest Ohio.

Credit card skimmers steal identities through Bluetooth technology to up to 100 yards away.

Lopez urges those who think they may have been skimmed to check their bank and credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious at a gas pump should contact Anita Lopez Lucas County Auditor Weights & Measures at 419-213-4406.

