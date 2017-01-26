Toledo Fire holds 'safety stand-down day' in honor of fallen heroes

The community remembered two fallen heroes Thursday.

Three years ago to the day, Jan. 26, 2014, Toledo Firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman died fighting a fire at a north Toledo apartment building.

It was called a “safety stand-down day” across the fire stations. No training is going on, as it’s a chance to reflect on losing the two men. Firefighters remained ready to respond to any call, but it’s a quiet day to remember them.

No formal events were held, but several firefighters, fire officials and community members attended mass last night at St. Patrick Cathedral.

Anyone wearing a badge had a black band across it, mourning the loss of Machcinski and Dickman.

Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago said veteran and new firefighters alike are thinking of them on this day in their own way.

The tragedy may be three years in the past, but it is always on the minds of many.

“I think it is a day to be there for each other, obviously approaching the day with reflection and reverence and respect for the job, respect for Stephen and Jamie,” Santiago said. “So there's a lot of different thoughts going through the minds of our firefighters.”

The new class of fire recruits also paid tribute to the two heroes Thursday morning.

They went to Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania and gathered around the 9/11 memorial. This is also where some of Stephen Machcinskis’ ashes are.

