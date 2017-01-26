One man involved in Fostoria stabbing arraigned

One man involved in the Fostoria Townhouses stabbing was arraigned in court Thursday.

A day after the incident, Arlando Crowe, 18, appeared before a judge in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court. He is charged with complicity to murder.

The judge set Crowe's bond at $500,000 with no 10 percent.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

