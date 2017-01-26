One man involved in Fostoria stabbing arraigned

A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.More >>
Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The 8th annual Sister Cities International Festival was held Saturday at Savage Arena today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.More >>
A North Toledo Bar was the scene of a drug raid early on Saturday morning by dozens of local and state law enforcement officers.More >>
Oregon Police have arrested and charged Angie Walker with murder and endangering children in connection with the death of 6-month-old Levi Ashley.More >>
Is there a battle brewing between Toledo and Columbus?More >>
