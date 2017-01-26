Winter Weather Returns

For January being our coldest month of the year (on average), we’ve had quite a long stretch of mild weather. Over the past ten days, we have remained above freezing with a feel more like that of early spring. I hope you found the time to enjoy it, because this weekend brings an end to the unseasonable warmth.





We can expect highs to reach just near freezing with lows into the 20s. When the cooler air arrives you will likely find yourself really feeling the chill, but for winter weather, this will be pretty average for this time of year.





Along with these colder temperatures, we also have a few chances of snow that will continue throughout the full weekend. With this winter weather on the way, should you be pulling out the snow blower and stocking up on milk and bread? Not so much. We expect 1/2" to no real snow accumulations from now through Sunday. If you have any weekend plans, you will need that First Alert Weather App, get it here: http://bit.ly/2ayuPXv