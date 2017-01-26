State and Ciboros rest case; third child admits to being assaulted

The state called several more witnesses Thursday to testify against Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son accused of raping two young girls who lived in their home.

After state rested their case, Timothy's biological son testified he was also sexually abused by Timothy Ciboro.

The trial began Monday with opening statements by both the state and the Ciboros, who are acting as their own attorneys.

On Tuesday, the state began calling witnesses and presented evidence to the jury, including the handcuffs allegedly worn by the Timothy Ciboro's step-daughter.

Later in the afternoon, the now 14-year old girl took the stand. Her testimony, which continued into Wednesday, revealed the alleged abuse and rape she suffered at the hands of the Ciboros.

Also on Wednesday, the 9-year-old biological daughter of Timothy Ciboro testified she was also raped by both Ciboros, including being forced to have intercourse with her father.

The state called witnesses Thursday morning that revealed the day-to-day life of the Ciboros.

Witnesses testified the Ciboros made frequent trips to Costco to get free samples and shared a love of jogging and running in the park.

All of the witnesses said they saw the Ciboros with two children, despite having custody of three children.

The state also presented the jury with home video of the Ciboros. The video shows the two men with Timothy's two biological children.

The state used the home videos and witness testimony to show Timothy's step-daughter was not around the family, thus proving her testimony.

One of the witnesses called to the stand was Lori Hind. The Ciboros and two of the three children participated in a 5K race she organized.

She testified the Ciboros behaved oddly around the children during event. She said Timothy and Esten told the children not to eat all of the food following the race, even after the Ciboros cleaned their plates.

She also said the Ciboros had their children in a frisk position against the wall.

"The children were standing up against the wall," Hind testified. "They were standing and their hands were like this up against the wall as [Timothy] instructed."

A child psychologist took the stand Thursday afternoon and testified about the impact the traumatic events the Ciboro children allegedly experienced could have on their lives.

At about about 2:15 p.m., the state rested their case having called all their witnesses and presented their evidence.

Shortly after, the Ciboros called their first witness in the case, Timothy's biological son. He is the older brother of the 9-year-old girl who testified Wednesday. The Ciboros hoped he would provide positive testimony on their behalf.

While the boy was on the witness stand, Esten Ciboro as him if he had ever been inappropriately touched in the house he lived in with Esten, Timothy, his biological sister and step-sister.

The boy testified he was indeed touched inappropriately by his father, which surprised Esten and many others in the courtroom. The boy said the alleged abused happened when he was younger and had not happened for some time.

It is not known if this is the first time the boy told anyone he was assaulted by his father.

It is also unknown whether Timothy could face additional charges.

The boy also testified his step-sister was forced to steal food because Timothy Ciboro did not feed her and said happened to her was "torture."

Timothy also questioned the boy during testimony, but he showed reluctance to answer the questions from his father.

Timothy's questioned focused more on the Bible and running. However, the state objected to many of those questions.

"When it says, 'Despise that...'" Timothy said before the state objected.

After Judge Linda Jennings sustained the objection, Timothy responded, "What are you objecting to? I'm not sure."

"That you can't read that passage," Jennings replied.

"I'm not reading anything. Okay. I'm asking a question," Ciboro replied.

Ciboro attempted to rephrase the question, but the state again objected to which Judge Jennings instructed Ciboro to move to a different line of questioning.

The state chose not to cross-examine the boy.

Timothy's son was the only witness called by the defense. After his testimony, the defense rested.

The trial will continue Friday morning with closing arguments. The jury is expected to begin deliberating by noon.

