St. Francis students leave for DC to March for Life

St. Francis de Sales students and faculty loaded up their van Thursday morning to head to Washington DC.

The group plans to participate in the March for Life walk in the nation’s capital, which is a demonstration against legalized abortion.

“This is probably one of the important issues that we face in our society right now. I feel like our society is totally into this,” one student said. “Our society is pro-choice and pro-death because we don’t view human life as a right. We’re standing up for kids that don’t have a voice to stand up for.”

Students from the DeSales University Pro Life Club are also headed to the march.

