Florida woman accused of throwing tampon at police officer

Monday continues the rainy trend with highs in the low 60s.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.More >>
Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.More >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
