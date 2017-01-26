Police warn of candle-selling scam, could be future robbery

The Whitehouse police department is advising people in the area for individuals going door to door selling candles.

Police say they may be telling residents that they are raising money for the “International Boxing Association.”

However, police say the individuals are believed to be examining homes for future robberies.

They were last seen driving a black vehicle in the Stone Oak area in Monclova Township on Jan. 18.

According to Whitehouse police, solicitors must obtain a permit before being able to canvass neighborhoods and businesses.

If you have any information or have had contact with these people, call your local law enforcement.

