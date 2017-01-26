Two power poles down in Rossford - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two power poles down in Rossford

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Two power poles are down at Glenwood and Mandell Road in Rossford.

Police say they are not sure what brought the poles down. There was no car crash.

Some people in the area have lost power. Toledo Edison is on scene.

No injuries were reported.

