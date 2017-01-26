Sylvania Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash

A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.More >>
Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.More >>
The weekend starts with a First Alert Day on Saturday. Rain showers will develop for overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A state lawmaker is hoping to change Toledo's recently lead ordinance.More >>
Downtown Perrysburg has a new business opening on Monday, and you may be familiar with it if you’ve ever visited Genoa.More >>
You can expect very different weather Saturday and Sunday. Saturday: A northeast breeze will gust as high as 30 mph with scattered rain and highs in the 50s. Saturday night: Soaking rains, lightning and thunder possible. Sunday: Your best chance to get outdoors. Expect a quick warm up with dry weather possible from morning through early-to-mid afternoon. Keep the FIRST ALERT Weather App handy - there will be a chance of strong thunderstorms develo...More >>
The 8th annual Sister Cities International Festival was held Saturday at Savage Arena today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.More >>
A state agency says 43 people were killed on the job in Michigan last year, and that's the state's highest number of workplace fatalities in a decade.More >>
