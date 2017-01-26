Sylvania Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Whiteford Road has reopened following a head on crash.

Police say two cars hit each other head on just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Sylvania Township.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

