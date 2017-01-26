MeTV remembers Mary Tyler Moore

On Sunday, Jan. 29, MeTV will honor Mary Tyler Moore by airing six compelling episodes of her eponymous show.

Mary Tyler Moore, 80, has died

Starting at 2 p.m. | 1 p.m. C, viewers can watch classic moments like the series premiere, the death of Chuckles the Clown and the legendary series finale.

Click here to see where you can watch MeTV

2 p.m. | 1 C - "Love Is All Around"

In the critically-acclaimed pilot, Mary Tyler Moore debuts as the ambitious and independent Mary Richards – a bold shift that made its way into the writers’ room of the hit show as female writers took on more prominent roles. Emmy winner Ed Asner utters the famous line “You’ve got spunk! I hate spunk!”

2:30 p.m. | 1:30 C - "Put On A Happy Face"

Moore displays her comedic chops in this “Murphy’s Law” episode where Mary is nominated for a prestigious award and everything that could possibly go wrong - does!

3 p.m. | 2 C - "The Dinner Party"

Mary Richards’ failed dinner parties were a running joke throughout the series and this episode ranks as one of the most memorable displays of the unrivaled chemistry among the ensemble cast.

3:30 p.m. | 2:30 C - "Chuckles Bites the Dust"

Often ranked as one of the greatest television episodes of all time, the sudden death of station co-worker, Chuckles the Clown brings about more laughter than tears. Writer David Lloyd earned an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.”

4 p.m. | 3 C - "Lou Dates Mary"

In the penultimate episode of the series, viewers finally get a resolution to Lou’s and Mary’s “will they or won’t they” dynamic. They ultimately do not, staying true to the series’ feminist roots by keeping Mary single, independent and not too concerned about it.

4:30 p.m. | 3:30 C - "The Last Show"

When WJM-TV is sold, the team is forced to go their separate ways in a bittersweet series finale that is hailed by television critics. Mary ends the series in one of TV’s most famous final scenes.