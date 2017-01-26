Tiger Ridge Exotics: Dept of Agriculture accused of contempt of court order

There's a new twist in the saga involving Tiger Ridge Exotics.

In the most recent event, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is being accused of contempt of a court order.

A filing in Wood County Common Pleas Court Wednesday accused the state of ignoring a court order to allow Hetrick and a veterinarian to examine animals being held at a Florida facility.

This all stems from the seizure of many exotic animals belonging to Kenny Hetrick and Tiger Ridge Exotics.

There is no word yet on when a hearing for this new accusation will be held.

