Probable cause hearing moved for teen accused of killing brother

A probable cause hearing for a 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing her brother has been moved back.

Tyanna Thomas was expected to appear before a judge Thursday morning, however, the date has been moved to Feb. 1 for reasons unknown at this time.

A judge must make a decision whether Thomas will be tried as an adult or remain in the juvenile system.

Experts say the judge’s decision will take many things into account, like the seriousness of her offense, her age and maturity level and her history in court.

If the judge rules that Thomas is unfit to stay in the juvenile system, she will be the youngest teen in Lucas County to be certified as an adult.

