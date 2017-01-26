Chop House to join downtown revitalization

There’s a new restaurant coming to downtown Toledo this fall, and it's teaming up with the medical giant that has already made a name for itself in the area.

The Chop House’s downtown location will be on the first floor of the former Key Bank building. The same place where ProMedica is relocating its headquarters and around 2,000 employees.

“The downtown area in Toledo is undergoing a major revitalization and we are excited to be a part of it,” says Toledo resident Michael C. Gibbons, President and CEO of Mainstreet Ventures Inc, said in a press release. “I have closely watched all the great work that ProMedica has done in the community. ProMedica is one of the real economic engines in the renaissance of Toledo.”

ProMedica has made a strong presence in the downtown area. The hospital acquired the former Key Bank, Toledo Edison Steam Plant and Toledo Edison Plaza, which are currently undergoing renovations.

The hospital also plans to build underground and surface parking at the Three Seagate location.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Chop House in Toledo to our downtown campus,” said Randy Oostra, ProMedica president and CEO, in a press release. “It will be a wonderful addition to downtown Toledo that is sure to attract many patrons, bring new energy to the area and help stimulate the economy.”

A nearby project is also adding to the excitement and revitalization of the area. The former Grand Plaza Hotel has also been getting a facelift. Now known as the Renaissance Hotel, the franchise hopes to bring new life for both travelers and the local community. It is expected to open this spring.

The Chop House will be in the center of it all. It will be in close proximity to Fifth Third Bank’s regional headquarters, Owens Corning headquarters, Imagination Station and walking distance from the Mudhens’ stadium, Huntington Center and the SeaGate Convention Centre.

According to the press release, the new restaurant is not a chain but a “distinctive brand” similar to other Mainstreet Ventures’ chop houses.

The Chop House wants guests to “Prepare to be Pampered” in a memorable dining experience.

