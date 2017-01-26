Flames under control after fire starts inside warehouse

A fire started inside a warehouse in Bowling Green Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Vehtek Systems, an auto parts manufacturer, located in the 2100 block of Wood-Bridge Blvd just before 5 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Officials said the company will be open and operate as normal.

No injuries were reported.

