One dead, two in custody after stabbing at Fostoria Townhouses

One person is dead and two people in custody after an altercation at the Fostoria Townhouses Wednesday evening.

According to a police report from Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, a fight broke out a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

During the fight, Gehring was apparently stabbed in the neck, walked across the parking lot and collapsed on this sidewalk.

Just after 6 p.m. officers reported to 1202 Beier Drive on a call of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old D'Andre Gehring, of Fostoria, bleeding from injuries from an unidentified weapon in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid to the victim on scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Cristian Brown from Pittsburgh, PA, who is being charged with murder. He was taken to the Seneca County Juvenile Center.

Arlando Crowe, 18, was also arrested. He's charged with with complicity to murder. He is being held at the Fostoria City Jail.

D'Andre Gehring did not live at the Fostoria apartments, but visited frequently to see his family.

Sarah Dunfee knew D'Andre, and says it is a tragedy his young life was cut short.

"Yeah 18 , that's a long life he could have had that he didn't. Yeah, there was a lot of stuff that happened out here," said Dunfee.

Brown's next court hearing has not been set.

Crowe is due back in court on Feb. 2nd for a preliminary hearing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.