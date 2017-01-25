Toledo's 100th auto show kicks off with gala

The 100th annual auto show kicked off its festivities with "The Stars are the Cars XIV " gala Wednesday evening in Toledo.

Local auto dealers and suppliers gathered to support Northwest Ohio children's charities.

And also, celebrate what makes Toledo a front runner in the auto industry.

The $250 ticket event, hosted by the group Auto Dealers United for Kids, has helped raise $1.7 million over the last 13 years. That money is distributed to local children's charities including the Make-a-Wish foundation, read for literacy & claire's day and others. Attendees also receive first access to all of the cars on display.

"The automobile industry drives the engine of our economy in Northwest Ohio. Yes, there are many other industries that are important to Northwest Ohio, but the auto industry is the backbone, it is the engine, it is the heart and soul," said Marianne Ballas, owner of Ballas Buick-GMC.

"We have the Chrysler plant here, we have the GM power plant here, in fact, GM just announced more investments in their plant, Chrysler is expanding, so it's a big deal,” said Dave White Jr, Chairman of Auto Dealers United for Kids.

With President Trump putting an emphasis on bringing jobs back to the US, especially auto manufacturing, this excites people in our area.

Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor telling me, this could be great not just for Toledo, but all of the buckeye state.

"We have Ohioans that want to go back to work to the extent that if we get any help from Washington with the President Trump and the administration to reinvest in our country, reinvest in our state, I think it's great,” said Mary Taylor, Ohio Lt Governor.

And local auto leaders echo Taylor's feelings.

Saying if even more auto manufacturing comes to Toledo, it could mean even more people will be employed in our area.

"Bring a portion of these jobs back, it will help all Americans, but especially in Toledo because we really have a lot of history with automotive here,” said Ballas.

"We have skilled workers in this area so anything that he's going to do to bring back local manufacturing is great for us because it should come here first because we have the trades to handle that,” said White.

The Greater Toledo Auto Show runs from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29 at the SeaGate Convention Center.

Tickets are $7 at the box office and $5 online, with children nine and under admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets for students with appropriate IDs are $5 and seniors will receive $5 admission all day Friday.

For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit the show’s website.