Bowling Green teachers "wear red for ed" in support of public education

The Republican chairman of the Senate Committee in charge of voting to approve President Trump's Secretary of Education pick pushed back the committee's vote Wednesday.

Senators will vote on Betsy DeVos' nomination on January 31st, but that is giving public educators a chance to voice their concerns.

Some teachers are speaking out in a unique way.

While faculty and staff at Bowling Green City Schools normally wear red to support their school colors, Wednesday they did so for a different reason.

In unity, they took a stand to support public schools.

"This show of unity or solidarity was to basically say, hey pay attention and there is still time for people to reach out to our two senators and to share what they think," explained Francis Scruci, Superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools.

Some teachers watched the confirmation hearing earlier this month and were concerned with what they were hearing.

"It's frustrating,” explained Megan Newlove, a ninth grade English teacher at Bowling Green High School. “This is what I have chosen to do with my career and to see the person who has been appointed by the President of the United States to run the Department of Education for the county, have a lack of basic understanding of these policies that impact public education."

Because of those feelings several teachers at Bowling Green City Schools wore red in support of public education as a part of the movement to “wear red for ed.”

They are also using this movement to teach their students a valuable lesson.



“This is a lesson for students at school to see that there is a peaceful way to protest and get your point across,” said Jeff Nichols, a senior government teacher at Bowling Green High School. “The point can be a logical idea that we don't just have to take whatever is given to us. We can stand up and that's the great part about a democracy."

Officials at Bowling Green say the movement is not about party politics, but entirely about public education

Bowling Green educators are not alone, Toledo Public School Board's President Chris Varwig will hand deliver letters to both Senator Portman and Senator Brown from parents, teachers, and community leaders asking them to vote no on Betsy DeVos.

The official senate vote is expected to come January 31st.

