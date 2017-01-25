Bedford football player battling brain cancer passes away

A Bedford High School football player has lost his battle with brain cancer after a courageous fight both on and off the gridiron.
Bedford head coach Jeff Wood confirmed senior Jon Scout died at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday night. He was 18-years-old.
Doctors discovered the tumor in March of 2016.
While tumor ended his playing career, Scout's competitive spirit allowed him to fight a very different battle.
During the 2016 season, Scout was with his Kicking Mules teammates at practices and games while also receiving chemotherapy. Meanwhile the team made the hashtag #ScoutStrong a chief motivation for their season.
On the final game of the season, Scout took the field again once more and capped his inspiration career with a touchdown.
