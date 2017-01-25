Man pleads guilty for Maumee Bay Park stabbing

One of the men involved in a fatal stabbing at Maumee State park accepted a plea deal in court Wednesday.

Elijah Clark and his brother, Maurice, are accused of stabbing Karl Avery to death this summer at Maumee Bay State Park.

They were charged with one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Elijah is expected to be back in court Feb. 22.

