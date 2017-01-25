Ohio Secretary responds to President's tweet about voter fraud

Ohio's Secretary of State responded to President Trump after he tweeted about voter fraud Wednesday.

When the President tweeted about the investigation, Jon Husted responded, saying Ohio is on top of things. He added in Ohio it's easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Husted tweeted the President that the state is already reviewing the results from the 2016 general election, looking for possible fraud or voter suppression.

He said in the last four years his office has discovered 667 cases of voter irregularities and 150 of them were referred to law enforcement to investigate or prosecute.

There were 22 cases of people voting in Ohio and another state, but Husted said he has seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

He tweeted suggestions to the President like giving states more authority to update voter rolls when people move or die and money to replace aging voter machines.

“If you do an investigation, the facts will be the facts. We can stop making allegations from the sidelines. We'll have facts," Secretary Husted said. "So sometimes you have to be willing to accept what you call for so if the facts don't bear out what he is suggesting, then he will have to accept that.”

Secretary Husted also wants voters to know about the "Safe at home" program. It provides an alternate address for victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking so they can register to vote without having their true address made public.

He wants them to vote without worrying about an offender finding where they live.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.