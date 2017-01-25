Churches give funeral for man without family

Two churches came together and held a funeral service for a local man without family Wednesday.

For one south Toledo man, it was looking like he was going to be buried, no funeral, and forgotten.

On Wednesday, that changed.

For two different churches, it seemed Jack Kline randomly arrived in Toledo one day and never left.

"He came to Gesu at 7 a.m. mass, he just showed up, and came and finally went up to Father Marty and says 'You know, I think I'd like to be a Catholic,'" said Margaret McCready, a Gesu Catholic Church parishioner.

Margaret helped Jack through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), the process for adults to become part of the Catholic Church.

"He started to volunteer taking communion to the residents of Woodlands," said Father Lukas Marty, Gesu pastor. "And wherever we needed him to take communion, he would do that during the week."

While a member of the Gesu parish, Jack also attended church at Cedar Creek and was invited to join a men's group there.

About three months ago, Jack died. After all this time in the morgue, no family claimed him. So, his church family stepped in.

Lucky for Jack, he had two.

Wednesday, members of Gesu and Cedar Creek held a funeral at Gesu to remember Jack, complete with the Gesu school choir singing hymns.

"It's the right thing. It's just important that we remember Jack, that everybody's life be honored with some sort of service. So that's, that's what we did," said Tom Giffin, with Cedar Creek Church.

Jack was known for connecting people. How appropriate his funeral would bring Gesu Church and Cedar Creek Church together in the end.

Something unique for both groups.

"I think he would be a little surprised. He didn't expect much, he didn't expect much, he was pretty humble. But I know he would be pleased," said Giffin. "I think he would be happy, yeah, because people cared about him."

