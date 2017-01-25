Rehab Workshop: Renovating Toledo buildings using historic tax credits

In an effort to encourage more people to fix up Toledo buildings using historic tax credits, a city council member is hosting a rehab workshop.

Vacant and crumbling properties across the state are getting huge makeovers using the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

A workshop is being held Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Sandy Spang, Toledo City Council, and Heritage Ohio are teaming up for the workshop 'Dollars and Sense of Building Rehabilitation.

Spang says larger projects, like Hensville, used historic tax credits, but smaller commercial projects are considered as well.

She says in the 10-year history of the program, 100 percent of those smaller projects have been funded.

"We have a lot of really historically and architecturally significant buildings, but they don't always make financial sense when you put pen to paper," said Spang. "And so there's often a need to have that gap funding that can make renovating a historical building make sense, versus building new."

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Club.

This is not a free event.

Click here to register for the workshop.

