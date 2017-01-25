Memorial service pays tribute to firefighters killed three years ago

Community members attended a mass service Thursday to remember two firefighters that died in a fire three years ago.

People joined to mourn and remember these two brave men.

Stephen A. Machinski and James A. Dickman lost their lives in 2014 after being called to an apartment fire in north Toledo on a Sunday afternoon.

Little did they know, this would be their last time putting on their helmets.

According to investigators, Both Machinski and Dickman got lost in the fire because of the quickly deteriorating conditions.

Private Dickman left behind his two children, including a son who was just a month old at the time.

Both were brothers and sons, and have not been forgotten by the community.

And now their names are forever engraved at the National Fallen Firefighters memorial in Maryland.

Ray Abou-Arab, the man accused of setting the fire that killed Machinski and Dickman, is set to begin in February.

