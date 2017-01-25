Alleged drug dealer indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges

A Williams County Grand Jury indicted a man Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly sold heroin to a person that later died from an overdose.

Jeremy D. Havens, 43, is accused of selling heroin and Fentanyl to an unidentified person in August of 2016. That person later died from an overdose.

He faces one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, and one count of Aggravated Trafficking.

Havens was previously indicted in September 2016 for heroin trafficking in an unrelated case. That case is still pending.

Havens is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. His bond was set at $50,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.