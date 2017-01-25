Governor John Kasich proposing one percent budget increase for education

Governor John Kasich is expected to send out his spending blueprint next week.

The blueprint contains a one percent increase for the Ohio Department of Education.

It seems when it comes to educating kids, there is never enough money.

Destiny Whatley says as a mom a good education for her three kids is a priority. She says her kids aren't in public school, but she's still concerned about what the governor proposes for the budget.

"Growing up, I went to public school, and I participated in music programs and they were my escape from the tedious worksheets. But our program kept getting cut back every time there were budget cuts," said Whatley.

Governor John Kasich says his budget plans includes one percent yearly increases for K-12 education.

Toledo Public Schools says it's still waiting to learn more details about how exactly that breaks down, but in recent years, budget increases have amounted to about $100 a student.

"If he did a one percent, that would roughly be about $60 a student at this point because we receive $6,000 per student at this point," said TPS Treasurer, CFO Ryan Stechschulte.

TPS says it gets about 75 percent of its budget from the state, but warns it's still very early in the process.

"The budget process is a four-step process. So once the governor releases his budget, it'll go to the House and then the Senate and to a joint conference until they work it out. It typically lasts until about June 30," said Stechschulte.

K-12 education is the state's second-largest spending area after Medicaid.

Kasich's decision on education funding comes after he warned that Ohio could be headed into a recession and the budget cycle will be painful.

