Mud Hens announce schedule of special events

The Toledo Mud Hens announced their special promotions for their 2017 season Wednesday.

The Mud Hens will host several special events throughout the season:

April 13 is opening Day at Fifth Third Field. There will be a party on the rooftop and Brewfest in the Home Run Terrace. The Mud Hens will also host a block party complete with live music.

May 6 is Bring Your Own Instrument night. They are hoping to put together a 10,000 piece band to perform in unison during the game. They will hand out kazoos for those who do not bring their own instrument.

May 27 is the fifth annual 'Star Wars' Night. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from 'Star Wars' and the Hens will also sport 'Star Wars' themed jerseys. The team will pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia. The fireworks show will have a 'Star Wars' theme.

June 16 is Beatles night celebrating the legacy of the Fab Four's masterpiece 'St. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.' The night will feature a themed jersey. There will be Beatles themed contests and a tribute concert at Hensville Park.

July 14 will be Harry Potter Night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 'Harry Potter' franchise. There will be a special Quidditch contest at Hensville.

July 29 will be Ultimate Challenge Night. There will be two challenges. One will be easier and if you succeed you win a prize. The second will be harder. But if you succeed, you and those sitting around you will all win a prize.

August 11 will be Lego Weekend as a part of a Minor League Baseball tour celebrating one of the most popular toys of all-time. There will be interactive displays, building tables and in-game promotions and contests.

On August 25, the Mud Hens will celebrate the 45th anniversary of "M*A*S*H." The Mud Hens will induct Corporal Klinger, played by Toledo-native Jamie Farr, into the Celebrity Hall of Fame. The Corporal Klinger bobblehead doll from 2011 will make a return as a part of the celebration.

On August 26, the Mud Hens is partnering with Jupmode to celebrate Toledo. It was over 100 years ago when Toledoans first heard the phrase "You Will Do Better In Toledo." The Hens will sport specialty jerseys celebrating the Glass City and there will be special giveaways during the games. Fans can also share their 'do better stories' on the video board.

Every Friday and Saturday, the Mud Hens will shoot fireworks then host a free concerts at Hensville. On Sundays, kids can hang out with celebrity characters in Hensville as well as play in the inflatable theme park.

Kids will also be allowed to run the bases every Sunday.

Other special events include:

School Celebration Days: April 27, May 16, May 18, May 24

Eggs and Bacon Weekend: April 28-30

Kids Opening Day: April 30

Hens and Hounds Nights: May 26, August 30

Boy Scout Sleepovers: June 16-17, July 15, July 28, August 11

Legends of Wrestling: June 17

Father's Day Bash: June 18

Girl Scout Sleepovers: July 14, August 12

Veterans Night: July 15

Gladiator Night featuring Walleye Players: September 1

Every game the Mud Hens don specialty jersey, the Mud Hens will donate money to local charities.

