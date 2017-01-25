1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested after burglary

Police arrested one adult and one juvenile following a burglary early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to 4404 Bellevista on a call of a suspicious person in the driveway where they found a 16-year-old boy, who said he was waiting on a friend and motioned toward the house.

Before officers were able to make contact with the owner of the home, she found 18-year-old Christopher Mulet walking down the stairs from the second floor.

Police said a confrontation began between the homeowner and Mulet, who threatened the woman with a hammer.

According to police, Mulet and the woman wrestled inside the home before he used the hammer to break the glass in the front door and escaped.

Officers were able to catch Mulet as he attempted to flee the scene. Both were charged with aggravated burglary.

