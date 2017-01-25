Local store to host taste-testing event for Super Bowl menu

A local store is planning a tasty Super Bowl event, and they want you to join in.

Join Beeker’s General Store on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “Sampling Saturday.”

The Pemberville store will give guests a chance to sample a variety of foods from some of their best vendors, including Cook’s Delights cookies and Poppin’ Georges Kettle Corn.

In addition to tasting the food, guests can ask vendors questions about their recipes and vote for their favorites.

Shelves will be stocked with goods such as Gianno’s Chocolates, Sechler’s pickles and Amish edibles that guests can buy for their own Super Bowl party.

Local residents will also be participating in a contest to create a sample for taste testing.

Beeker's General Store is located at 226 E. Front St. in Pemberville. If you have any questions about this event or would like more information, call the store at 419-287-3274.

