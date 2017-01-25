Victim identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-280

One person is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-280 in Wood County Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-280 at about 12:30 p.m. near milepost 2 in Lake Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 88-year-old Raymond Pacheco, of Toledo, was driving south on the northbound lanes of I-280, when Pacheco's car collided with a truck.

Pacheco's car went off the road and into the median and rolled. Pacheco, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and their passenger were taken to Bay Park Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

