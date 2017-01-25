State says painkiller prescriptions continue to fall in Ohio

The weekend starts with a First Alert Day on Saturday. Rain showers will develop for overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.More >>
The weekend starts with a First Alert Day on Saturday. Rain showers will develop for overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>