Man arrested after hours-long police chase

A Fort Wayne man was arrested after an hours-long police chase in Defiance Tuesday night.

Around 3 p.m., law enforcement officials identified Zavion Bailey as having a warrant out for his arrest from Defiance Common Pleas Court. Both city police and the sheriff’s office attempted to pull Bailey over on North Clinton Street near Elliot Road when he decided to elude the officers.

According to the news release, Bailey then fled from a parking lot, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Clinton Street and into the Meijer parking lot nearby. He drove through business parking lots and onto SR 66 when he eventually stopped near a farm west of Christy Road and fled on foot.

Later on, just after 10:30 p.m., the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shed that was broken into in the 7000 block of Steever Road where a bicycle was reported stolen.

A short time later, officers located the bike at 6909 SR 66 and found that a vacant home had been broken into, which is where officers found Bailey hiding.

Bailey is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, criminal damaging, two counts of breaking and entering and theft.

