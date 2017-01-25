Perrysburg hotel named most romantic in the country

TripAdvisor announced the winners of its Traveler’s Choice for Hotels awards Wednesday and one local destination made the list.

Perrysburg’s Belamere Suites was voted No. 1 as the Best Hotel for Romance in the U.S. and No. 9 for Best Hotel for Service in the U.S.

According to the press release, winners are picked based on the millions of reviews collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers all over the world.

In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor highlighted the world’s top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide. Categories included luxury, bargain, small, service, B&Bs and inns, romance and family.

If you’re looking to plan a trip soon and need to book somewhere to stay, you can check out all 7,612 winners.

