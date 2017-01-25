Doctor accused of sex crimes appears in court, arraignment pushed back

A local doctor charged with more than 50 sex crimes stood in court briefly after his arraignment was pushed back Wednesday.

Dr. Haridas Dasani was charged with 28 counts of rape and 27 counts of gross sexual imposition.

His newly hired attorney, Pete Rost, asked for more time to review the case because he was just retained.

That request was granted, and the arraignment pushed back.

Prosecutors said Dasani had three victims, which included two patients and one co-worker.

Prosecuting attorney Lindsay Navarre says it appears Dasani, who is listed as an addiction medicine specialist, took advantage of the most vulnerable patients at a time in their lives when they were seeking his help.

The doctor did post bail, but has been placed on an electronic monitoring system. He was also ordered to forfeit his passport.

Dasani turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17.

He has also been ordered not to practice medicine during the rest of the trial.

