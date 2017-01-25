Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Ohio

This weekend, people are encouraged to do some “Freezin’ for a Reason” at the 12th Annual Sandusky Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Ohio.

Participants work to gather pledges to earn the privilege of jumping into the frigid Polar Plunge pool. For those who still have warm hearts but are more afraid of the cold, there is also the “Too Chicken to Plunge” option. Chickens raise a minimum of $30 and are awarded a T-shirt, as well as the opportunity to stay dry.

According to the press release, in 2016, the Polar Plunge raised nearly $26,000 and had more than 100 participants.

Special Olympics Ohio’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The variety of Olympic-type sports give them opportunities to develop physical fitness, courage, experience joy and create friendships.

The schedule for the day will be as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 28

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Check-in/Registration at The Thirsty Pony

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Plunge

2 p.m. - 4p.m.: Post-plunge party and awards ceremony

The Sandusky Polar Plunge is a family-friendly event and members of the public are invited to go watch. Spectators may also attend the party for $10.

The Thirsty Pony is located at 1935 Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky.

For more information on Special Olympics Ohio, visit the website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.