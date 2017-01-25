Driver rams into south Toledo business

Police are investigating what caused a driver to ram right into a south Toledo business early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at the National Cash Advance on Byrne and Glendale.

According to police, the driver of the car is from Florida and the passenger is from Toledo. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The assistant and district manager of the store said it's going to cost thousands of dollars to repair the damage. The car has been towed away and someone has been called in to board up the window.

Managers were not sure if the store would be open at all Wednesday, or if only employees would come in to secure customers' information.

