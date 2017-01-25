Man seriously injured after falling from moving vehicle

It will remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon with the chance of a few afternoon rain showers. Chilly and brisk winds along with rain with become steady into the evening.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
WTOL has been honored with an Edward R Murrow Award for Broadcast Excellence for the second year in a row.More >>
A 79-year-old Defiance man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes that span the last four decades.More >>
Nate Holley was on track to be a three-time first team All-MAC selection. But that hope was derailed when he was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping and felonious assault in November.More >>
A Toledo man was arrested and charged with public indecency after allegedly masturbating inside a Kohl's.More >>
Oregon police are investigating a homicide after the death of a 6-month-old boy.More >>
