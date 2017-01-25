Man seriously injured after falling from moving vehicle

A man was rushed to the hospital overnight after falling from a moving vehicle at an apartment complex in Sylvania Township.

It happened around midnight at the Chelsea Place Community Apartments on N. Holland Sylvania.

According to police, an adult man fell from a moving vehicle and struck his head on the road. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a slow speed when he fell from it.

It's not clear if the man was on top of or inside the vehicle when he fell.

The victim's name and age is not being released at this time. Officers did not say if the victim lives at the apartments.

