UT Students learn self defense in class

University of Toledo students learned self defense in class Tuesday.

No one is immune to a violent crime and basic training could prevent you from being a victim.

That's why students at the UT are getting personal safety training in class. It's part of a pilot program to enable students to protect themselves. Whether someone is trying to hold you, grab you or choke you, students at the University were learning how to fight back.

"It gives them an opportunity to prepare themselves mentally as well as physically to have defensive techniques that could effectively save them if they are attacked by someone that is physically aggressive,” said Sergeant Brian Boerst, UT Police Department. “It also puts them in the position to avoid being in a situation in the first place."

UT Police Officers showed the students how they could get out of several different scenarios to protect themselves. This is the first-time students have been able to take the personal safety class for credit at UT. It runs eight weeks and covers a number of topics from self defense to CPR and ALICE training.

"The goal was just to help students feel a little bit more empowered and aware of their surroundings as they are on campus but also out in the real world," said Kasey Tucker-Gail, associate professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Toledo and the director of the center for student advocacy and wellness.

Students could watch officers do the maneuver and then practice it on their classmates. UT officers say the basic techniques are about leverage and are possible for most people to use in real life scenarios.

"I think when they are first showing us it can look a little bit tricky,” explained Martha Villegas, a junior criminal justice major. “But then once you do it and you practice it multiple times, you can get it down and you can do it."

During the personal safety class students learned the best thing to do is be aware of your surroundings, protect yourself and escape.

While the course is just a pilot, professors hope to bring it back again next year to further empower their student body.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.