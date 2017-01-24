Trump's EPA freeze could impact local water quality

It will be cool and dry overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Dry weather is expected most of Friday. A chance of rain will develop late in the day and continue into the night.More >>
It will be cool and dry overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Dry weather is expected most of Friday. A chance of rain will develop late in the day and continue into the night.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One person was killed in a wrong way crash in Wood County. This happened just after 12:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-280, just north of State Route 795 in Lake Township.More >>
One person was killed in a wrong way crash in Wood County. This happened just after 12:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-280, just north of State Route 795 in Lake Township.More >>
Dozens of people took part Thursday night to help raise money for Cherry Street Mission Ministries.More >>
Dozens of people took part Thursday night to help raise money for Cherry Street Mission Ministries.More >>
In January, Joy McNutt from Walbridge said goodbye to her husband as he deployed overseas with the Ohio National Guard. The next time they see each other in person they will be a family of four.More >>
In January, Joy McNutt from Walbridge said goodbye to her husband as he deployed overseas with the Ohio National Guard. The next time they see each other in person they will be a family of four.More >>
Federal prosecutors are accusing a Jordanian citizen living in Ohio of attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State against the Syrian leadership.More >>
Federal prosecutors say they began investigating a Jordanian citizen living in Ohio after he was arrested while trying to get into the Turkish embassy in Washington.More >>
Popular country singer Jason Aldean rocked out the Huntington Center Thursday night while also raising support for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.More >>
Popular country singer Jason Aldean rocked out the Huntington Center Thursday night while also raising support for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.More >>