Trump's EPA freeze could impact local water quality

Senator Sherrod Brown talked about the Environmental Protection Agency after the Trump administration issued a media blackout Tuesday.

Along with this comes the freezing of any new gr ants and contracts, which could mean big things for Northwest Ohio’s water.

"It could mean years and years and years of not achieving the reductions in the pollution that are causing the algae blooms," said Frank Szollosi, the Manager of the National Wildlife Federation. "What that means for people in Toledo is that their water rates will continue to go up, as they have been."

The EPA has played a major part in protecting Northwest Ohio from the toxic algae in Lake Erie.

Senator Sherrod Brown also shared some concern about this decision.

He says he doesn't think President Trump is familiar with our drinking water issues.

"He's never been a guy that interested in policy and I think his administration has been very slow to bring people in. I don't know who in the administration understands Lake Erie like people in Toledo do and Northern Ohio do," said Senator Brown.

The other part of this is the media blackout.

This is the Scientific Integrity Policy from the EPA's website, stating a huge part of what they do is sharing their findings with the public.

"You need decisions based on the best available science and part of that is interaction with the public for the EPA to interact with researchers, with journalists, it's very important for scientific integrity," said Frank Szollosi.

