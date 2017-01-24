City council leaders plan next steps after deer ordinance fails

Toledo city council plan next steps after deer ordinance fails at Tuesday's meeting.

The ordinance before city council would have changed the legal language on the firing of guns inside city limits to allow for the so called "lawful official discharge of firearms.".

However, the law department argued the metroparks is not above the firearm rule, so they couldn't shoot the deer.

Councilman Steve Steel says he proposed the ordinance was a way to clarify who can shoot inside the city. This comes after Toledo area metroparks told the city of Toledo they had a state permit to cull deer at Swan Creek metropark, which is in city limits.

Councilman President Steve Steel says they'll have to talk to the metroparks, the mayor's administration and his fellow council members.

"What is disheartening to me is that there are people who voted no who never brought that up at an amendment agenda review, never brought up any amendments, never talked about, you know, why, you know, this isn't the appropriate way to do things. You know, so I'll have to talk to them and find out," said Steel.

Steel's background is in ecological restoration, and he says that culling is the best way to handle the deer population, which he calls overpopulated.

